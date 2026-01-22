 'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur

'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur

Pathan praised Abhishek's power-hitting ability and said that his aggressive approach in the powerplay could be useful in the longer format of the game.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma | X

Nagpur, January 22: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday backed young Indian opener Abhishek for future consideration in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 after his explosive innings in the IND Vs NZ 1st T20I at VCA Stadium in Nagpur yesterday. Pathan praised Abhishek's power-hitting ability and said that his aggressive approach in the powerplay could be useful in the longer format of the game.

Pathan's Suggestion To BCCI

Taking to his official social media account, Irfan Pathan said that while other players are currently ahead of him, Abhishek's skill set deserves attention.

Irfan Pathan tweeted, "Abhishek Sharma should be in the considerations for the 50-over World Cup. Guys like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are ahead of him at the moment. But imagine him maximising the powerplay in a similar fashion to T20s."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases
IIT Bombay Researchers Develop BrainProt v3.0 To Advance Research On Brain Diseases

Performance Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma made a strong statement with the bat in the India vs New Zealand T20I held in Nagpur. The 25-year-old left-handed opener scored 84 runs from just 35 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes and completed his half-century in only 22 balls.

He showed no hesitation in attacking the bowlers from the first ball during the powerplay. His knock gave India a flying start and laid the foundation for a massive total.

Opening Batsman Contender

Abhishek has been in excellent form recently and he continues to grow as a top-order batsman for India in the white-ball cricket. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are currently ahead of him in discussions for the ODI World Cup, performances like this strengthen his case as future all-format opening batsman contender.

Read Also
IND Vs NZ 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma Show Sinks Kiwis, India Take 1-0 Lead In Nagpur In 48-Run...
article-image

ODI Debut Awaited

Despite his excellent form and Irfan Pathan backing him for the spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, Abhishek Sharma has not yet played any ODI game for India. He is still to play his first ODI game for the country as he has not received the call for his maiden 50-over game.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...
'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 22, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
RCB Sale: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Confirms Bid To Purchase 2025 IPL Champion Team
RCB Sale: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla Confirms Bid To Purchase 2025 IPL Champion Team
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Named New Gucci Brand Ambassador
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...
Bangladesh Refuses To Play T20 World Cup Matches In India Despite ICC Rejection, Confirms BCB...