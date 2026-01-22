'Consider Abhishek Sharma For World Cup': Irfan Pathan Backs Opener After Explosive Knock In 1st T20I Against New Zealand In Nagpur

Abhishek Sharma | X

Nagpur, January 22: Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday backed young Indian opener Abhishek for future consideration in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027 after his explosive innings in the IND Vs NZ 1st T20I at VCA Stadium in Nagpur yesterday. Pathan praised Abhishek's power-hitting ability and said that his aggressive approach in the powerplay could be useful in the longer format of the game.

Pathan's Suggestion To BCCI

Taking to his official social media account, Irfan Pathan said that while other players are currently ahead of him, Abhishek's skill set deserves attention.

Irfan Pathan tweeted, "Abhishek Sharma should be in the considerations for the 50-over World Cup. Guys like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are ahead of him at the moment. But imagine him maximising the powerplay in a similar fashion to T20s."

Performance Against New Zealand

Abhishek Sharma made a strong statement with the bat in the India vs New Zealand T20I held in Nagpur. The 25-year-old left-handed opener scored 84 runs from just 35 balls with 5 fours and 8 sixes and completed his half-century in only 22 balls.

He showed no hesitation in attacking the bowlers from the first ball during the powerplay. His knock gave India a flying start and laid the foundation for a massive total.

Opening Batsman Contender

Abhishek has been in excellent form recently and he continues to grow as a top-order batsman for India in the white-ball cricket. While Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad are currently ahead of him in discussions for the ODI World Cup, performances like this strengthen his case as future all-format opening batsman contender.

ODI Debut Awaited

Despite his excellent form and Irfan Pathan backing him for the spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2027, Abhishek Sharma has not yet played any ODI game for India. He is still to play his first ODI game for the country as he has not received the call for his maiden 50-over game.