Brazilian football legend Pele passes away at 82

Brazilian football legend Pele died at the age of 82 on Friday. Pele was the only player to win three FIFA World Cup titles.

He was suffering from cancer. Earlier this year, it was diagnosed that the cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver.

Pele announced himself to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injuries impacted his tournaments in 1962 and 1966 but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.