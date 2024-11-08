 Brain Fade Moment! KL Rahul Gets Bowled Between The Legs By Rookie Australian Spinner; Video
KL Rahul could only score a total of 14 runs in the two innings of the second unofficial test.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Image: X

Situations seems to be getting a lot otugher for KL Rahul after yet another disappointing performance for India A. The right-handed batsman registered yet another low score (10 runs) as India A lose lost half the side against Australia A in the ongoing second unofficial match at MCG. Rahul's dismissal was even worst as he had a brain fade moment against Australia A's rookie spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

The 44th ball of his innings was the first from the Rocchiccioli in the innings and Rahul decided to leave the ball that was short and was going down the leg-side. However much to the batters surprise, the ball then went between his two legs to hit the stumps delighting the bowler and other Australia A players.

The ongoing match served as an audition For Rahul to stake his claim in India’s Test squad ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After being dropped midway through the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors decided to send Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel for the second ‘A’ Test before they link up with the senior team in Perth.

Things did not change even in Australia as Rahul was cheaply dismissed in both innings of the match. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter could only manage to score four runs from four balls in the first innings, after which he was caught by Australia A wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson off Scott Boland’s bowling.

India A vs Australia A 2nd test highlights

India A after posting 161 runs on board bowled out Australia A for 223 runs in their first innings. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for India picking up four wickets while Mukesh Kumar accounted for three wickets. Khaleel Ahmed also picked up couple of wickets in 15 overs.

Despite the bowling attack doing their job, India A batters collapsed yet again. Openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Rahul started cautiously adding 25 runs but once the partnership was broken, they soon got reduced to 56/5. At the time of writing India A were 79/5 with Dhruv Jurel once again left to to the job of rescuing the innings. 

