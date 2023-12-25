Boxing Day: All You Need To Know About The Auspicious Occasion

Melbourne Cricket Ground. | (Credits: Twitter)

Boxing Day is arguably one of the most auspicious days in the Western countries and December 26th is particularly celebrated as Boxing Day in the United Kingdom and several other Commonwealth countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. However, there are various theories attached to the term 'Boxing Day'.

However, Boxing Day has nothing to do with the actual sport of Boxing and first received its name during Queen Victoria's tenure during the 1800s. As per one of the versions, the term is a reference to holiday gifts as 'Christmas Box' equates to Christmas presents in the United Kingdom. Yet another version states that Boxing Day is traditionally a day-off for the servants after working on the Christmas day and open the gifts receive from their families.

Boxing Day also has religious roots and is often observed as St. Stephen's Day in Ireland and Spain. European countries including Spain, Hungary, Ireland, and Germany consider it as their second Christmas.

2 Boxing Day Tests lined up for December 26th, 2023:

Meanwhile, a reason to be excited for the Boxing Day is the Test matches played in the Southern Hemispheres. The ongoing year has two Tests lined up, with Australia taking on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), while India will lock horns with South Africa at the Centurion.

The stadiums are usually packed in case of Boxing Day Tests, making the players hugely energetic about the occasion.