Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral

Washington: Boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered to cover the funeral cost of George Floyd, the African-American man who died in police custody in the United States which has led to nationwide protests.

Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Mayweather's promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, confirmed on Twitter that the former five-division world champion has made the offer.

According to a report in Hollywood Unlocked, Mayweather has committed to pay for the three funeral services in Houston, Floyd's hometown – Minnesota and Charlotte. The family is also looking to have a fourth service in another location, added the report.