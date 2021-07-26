Boxing at Tokyo Olympics: India's Ashish Kumar loses to China's Touheta Erbieke in R of 32

Tokyo, July 26: Boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg) bowed out of the men's middleweight (69-75kg) category event in the Tokyo Olympics after losing to China's Tuoheta Erbieke in the round of 32 here at the Kokugikan Arena on Monday. Touheta defeated Ashish 5-0 in the round of 32 match on Monday.

China's Touheta took the first round 5-0, and Ashish was put on the back foot straight away. A similar fate was in store in the next round, and hence chances of progressing to the next round looked slim for the Indian pugilist.

Ashish was not able to come back in the final round, and he had to bow out of the Olympics.

Mary Kom on Sunday had stormed into the Round of 16 of women's flyweight (48-51 kg) category after defeating Miguelina Garcia of the Dominican Republic in the round of 32. Mary Kom defeated Miguelina 4-1.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Vikas Krishnan lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and as a result, he bowed out of the mega event.