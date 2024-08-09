'Both Making Our Countries Proud': Neeraj Chopra & Arshad Nadeem's Response To British Journalist On India-Pakistan Rivalry After Javelin Throw Final At Paris Olympics; VIDEO

India's silver medalist Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's first Olympic gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem responded to the British journalist's question regarding the India-Pakistan rivalry after the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

India and Pakistan rivalry was hyped when Neeraj and Nadeem were both considered the favourites to clinch the gold medal, with fans from both countries closely watching their performances. The rivalry between two neighbouring nations at the sports level has been often seen in cricket, but it was extended to athletics when Neeraj Chopra and Nadeem Arshad locked horns with each other at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Despite the rivalry between India and Pakistan, Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem share a good camaraderie and has often praised each other for their performances.

In a video, British Journalist can be seen asking Neeraj and Arshad on their friendship between fierce rivalry between both countries. Responding to the question, the Indian javelin throw star stated that he and Nadeem are making their countries proud, adding that his Pakistani counterpart deserved to win the gold medal.

"Javelin is not popular in India and Pakistan. I know Arshad Nadeem worked very hard, it's a great news for him and for the people in Pakistan. He deserved to win tonight, we're both making our countries proud." Neeraj said at the press conference.

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem have been competing against each since 2016 Asian Junior Athletics Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Neeraj scripted history by becoming the Indian athlete in athletics to clinch a gold medal, while Arshad finished fifth in the javelin throw final.

When Neeraj was ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury, Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal.

'It good for our youngsters': Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem stated that his rivalry with Neeraj Chopra is good for the youngsters from both the countries.

"The rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches and other sports, definitely. But at the same time, it is a good thing for youngsters in both countries who are pursuing a sport to follow us and follow their sports icons and bring laurels to their countries." Pakistan javelin throw gold medalist.

Just a few months back, Neeraj Chopra had appealed for funds for quality javelin for Arshad Nadeem, showcasing his sportsmanship despite rivalry between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Arshad Nadeem clinched Pakistan's first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, became the fourth athlete from independent India after Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Manu Bhaker to win two medals at the Summer Games.