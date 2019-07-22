Borivali Premier Football League: Maryland, Fleetfooters emerge winners

Mumbai: Maryland FC and Fleetfooters SC scored hard fought wins in their respective Group-A matches of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation and played at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West).

In a well contested encounter Maryland scored through Colin Abranches and Yelstin D’Souza to overcome Friend United by a fighting 2-1 margin. Rohan Salian netted the lone goal for the losing side.

Results

Group-A: Fleetfooters SC: 2 (D Waghela, A. Picadro) bt Vibrant FC: 1 (S Thummar); Maryland FC: 2 (C Abranches, Y D’Souza) bt Friend United: 1 (R Salian). Group-B: Milan Club: 1 (S Thakur) drew with Tiger Sports Foundation: 1 (A Dalvi).