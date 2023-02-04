e-Paper Get App
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Virat Kohli shares unseen pic from batting session ahead of 1st Test vs Australia

Virat Kohli, who enjoyed a short break with his family after playing the T20Is and ODIs against New Zealand last month, is back to training with the Indian team.

article-image
Former India captain Virat Kohli has hit the ground running once again as he gets ready for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy which consists of four Tests against Australia.

The series will begin with the first Test in Nagpur from February 9.

The 34-year-old shared a picture from his batting session in Nagpur.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also been giving regular updates on the team's training by posting pictures on social media.

On Friday, the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul were pictured training at the nets.

What's at stake for IND-AUS?

Australia and India, currently ranked No.1 and 2 respectively in both the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings and the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle.

The two teams are the frontrunners for reaching the WTC final and this BGT series will their fates.

BGT series overview

India and Australia have played in 27 Test series since their first meeting in 1947-48. Australia lead the way with 12 series wins to India's 10, while five series have been drawn.

The four Tests will be played in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad before the three ODIs in Mumbai, Vizag and Chennai. The Tests will be played from Feb 9 to March 9 while the ODIs will start from March 17.

Australia have not won the Border-Gavaskar series since 2014-15, with India emerging victorious on the last three occasions. The last two BGT Test series were won by India in Australia.

