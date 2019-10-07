Bombay Scottish extend lease, retain girls under-14 Division I title for yet another year

Mumbai: Bombay Scottish, Mahim extended their lease on the MSSA girls under-14 title in Division I, for yet another year, as they got the better of Bombay International School, Babulnath 3-1 in the final, played here at Cooperage Ground, Colaba here on Monday. Sera Mathias, Shreya Ravuri and Aashvi Mehta were the scorers, in this All Bombay affair.

The dust had hardly settled when the Scottish girls drew the first blood. And it was Sera Mathias in the thick of action. She combined well with Aashvi Mehta and the former found the back of the net soon after the kick-off.

Five minutes later, Shreya Ravuri dazzled netting the second goal as Scottish walked off the field in the first half with a 2-0 cushion. There was null after the resumption with Bombay International girls Babulnath making positive moves, without success.

Aashvi Mehta who has been the main play maker for the Scottish finally found her name in the list of scorers. It was in the 36th minute off the flag kick taken by Kiera Sablog. Aashvi positioned herself well and slammed home to put thing beyond the opposition's reach.

Bombai International's Mihika Iyer manged to pull one back. The entire Scottish team including their supporters in the dugout errupted in jubilation and the happiest person was Scottish skipper Myra Virdi who led the team to victory for the second MSSA title.

There was double delight for the winners as Myra Virdi, skipper has been picked for the selection of the state team in the trials to be held in Kolhapur. "There is a major difference between the two victories as this year we had many new faces and comparative to last year but the girls have done a good job, said the Myra who has been leading the team as the winning skipper for the second year.