'Blazed a trail': PM Modi, President Kovind lead applauds for Aditi Ashok's brilliant finish in golf at Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, August 7: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Abhinav Bindra and several political and sports personalities on Saturday lauded golfer Aditi Ashok for putting up a spirited show in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills," the official handle of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.