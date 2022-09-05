'Blame it on Bhuvneshwar': Netizens slam India pacer for costing Rohit Sharma & Co. match against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

ANI

Indian fans blamed pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Pakistan exacted sweet revenge over India with a five-wicket victory in an exciting Super 4 game of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Chasing a tough target of 182, the ever dependable Mohammed Rizwan (71 off 51 balls) anchored the Pakistan innings but it was left-handed batter Mohammad Nawaz, known more for his orthodox left-arm spin, who played the decisive knock of the match.

His 42 off 20 balls was something that India didn't factor in and there was no gameplan for him as Khushdil Shah and Iftikhar Ali completed a deserving victory with a ball to spare.

The Rizwan-Nawaz partnership of 73 in just 6.5 overs in the mid-stage of the innings had the Indians napping.

Not having a replacement pacer of Avesh Khan in the main squad also affected India's chances although to be fair to Ravi Bishnoi (1/26 in 4 overs), he gave it his all.

Finally, it all ended when Bhuvneshwar gave away 19 runs in the 19th over with only seven left off Arshdeep's final over which Pakistan got with a ball to spare.

Bhuvneshwar came to deliver the 19th over. Asif Ali hit a six on his second delivery, bringing down the equation to 18 runs in 10 balls. The pacer delivered two wides as well. Khushdil hit a four to bring down the equation to 12 off 8 balls.

Fans were quick to paint Bhuvneshwar as the villian for India's loss.

Here are a few reactions.

