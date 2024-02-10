Bizarre! Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar Are Voting In Pakistan General Elections 2024; Here’s Video Proof

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan General Elections have been recently concluded with the results being declared on Friday, January 9. However, the bizarre incident took place during the voting for general elections in Pakistan on Thursday.

During the voting, some of the Pakistan voters have hilariously casted their vote in the name of three footballing legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the ballot papers show the name of three footballing greats. The voters also mentioned the name of their fathers on the ballot paper

🚨🇵🇰PAKISTAN GOV: “NO ELECTION RIGGING"



Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar just happened to show up to vote in the Pakistani elections then?



Either Pakistan has been doing some serious sports recruiting or there is something fishy going on.



Source: The Squadron https://t.co/k6wgRO8lZQ pic.twitter.com/NbJ2M2GMKZ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 10, 2024

Pakistan General Elections results

Financially struggling Pakistan appears to be on the brink of a hung parliament, as independent candidates, backed primarily by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party, have surprised observers by securing 92 out of the 226 declared seats so far.

The latest data from the Election Commission reveals results from 226 out of 265 constituencies. Independent candidates, largely supported by the PTI, claimed 92 seats, while PML-N secured 64, Pakistan Peoples Party obtained 50, Muttahida Qaumi Movement won 12, and other parties secured 8 seats.

In order to establish a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of the total 265 in the National Assembly. The election for one seat was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.

In total, 169 seats are required to achieve a simple majority out of the complete 336 seats, which include reserved positions for women and minorities.