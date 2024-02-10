 Bizarre! Ronaldo, Messi & Neymar Are Voting In Pakistan General Elections 2024; Here’s Video Proof
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi | Credits: Twitter

The Pakistan General Elections have been recently concluded with the results being declared on Friday, January 9. However, the bizarre incident took place during the voting for general elections in Pakistan on Thursday.

During the voting, some of the Pakistan voters have hilariously casted their vote in the name of three footballing legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the ballot papers show the name of three footballing greats. The voters also mentioned the name of their fathers on the ballot paper

Pakistan General Elections results

Financially struggling Pakistan appears to be on the brink of a hung parliament, as independent candidates, backed primarily by the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party, have surprised observers by securing 92 out of the 226 declared seats so far.

The latest data from the Election Commission reveals results from 226 out of 265 constituencies. Independent candidates, largely supported by the PTI, claimed 92 seats, while PML-N secured 64, Pakistan Peoples Party obtained 50, Muttahida Qaumi Movement won 12, and other parties secured 8 seats.

In order to establish a government, a party must secure 133 seats out of the total 265 in the National Assembly. The election for one seat was postponed due to the unfortunate demise of a candidate.

In total, 169 seats are required to achieve a simple majority out of the complete 336 seats, which include reserved positions for women and minorities.

'I did Bit Of A Bunder In My Previous Show': AB de Villiers Issues Fresh Apology To Virat Kohli &...

PCB To Revisit Players’ Social Media Policy After Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Appear On ‘X’...

IND vs AUS, U-19 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: India's Young Turks Gear Up For Glory Against...

IND vs AUS U19 WC 2024 Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Title Clash On OTT & TV

Devon Conway's Wife Kim Watson Reveals She Lost An Unborn Child Due To Miscarriage

