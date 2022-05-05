Ben Stokes seeing a therapist to deal with the strain of being England cricket captain

Ben Stokes will use a therapist to help him cope with the demands of the England cricket team captaincy and is adamant he can avoid another episode of burnout, reports the Daily Telegraph, UK.

England had to do without Stokes for almost six months last year when he took a break for mental health reasons caused by a combination of non-stop cricket, grief over his father's death and the stress of a court case.

He has now stepped into the most pressurised job in English cricket as Test captain, picking up a team with one win in 17 Tests and five series defeats in a row.

Stokes is still seeing a therapist, independent from the England & Wales Cricket Board, who helped him last year and will urge his players to seek help if they need it too.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:51 AM IST