British actor and writer Stephen Fry named next president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)

British actor and writer Stephen Fry has been named the next president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday.

Fry is a cricket supporter, a patron of the MCC Foundation, and delivered the MCC Cowdrey Lecture last year. He was nominated for the role by the current President, Clare Connor, and will take over when her term ends on October 1.

"I am honoured and proud to be nominated as the next President of MCC. It is a Club that is known throughout the world for what it represents in the game and to be gifted the opportunity to perform this role is truly humbling," said Stephen Fry in an official statement.

Fry will take over from former England women's team captain Clare Connor in October.

"I thank Clare for this incredible opportunity and I look forward to supporting her as President-Designate over the summer before commencing my own innings in the autumn," he added.

Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, poet, comedian, television presenter and film director. An MCC member since 2011, he is widely known to be a lover of cricket and delivered the 20th MCC Cowdrey Lecture in November 2021. As only the second non-cricketing personality to give the Lecture, his impassioned speech was both powerful and memorable.

Fry has also worked with MCC previously to narrate a series of videos to help explain aspects of the Laws of Cricket for use on MCC's elearning platforms.

MCC President Clare Connor said: "I am thrilled to be able to announce Stephen as my successor. He has a deep love and care for cricket and will be a wonderful ambassador for MCC." "The Cowdrey Lecture he delivered last year was inspiring and showed the extent to which he understands the challenges and opportunities that both MCC and cricket face. He will bring a wealth of experience to the role and I hope he thoroughly enjoys his year," said Clare Connor.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:29 AM IST