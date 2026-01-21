 Mumbai: Fortunate Son Eyes Back-To-Back Wins In Kailashpat Singhania Trophy
Fortunate Son, fresh off an impressive Isn’t She Special Trophy win, is the clear favourite for the Kailashpat Singhania Trophy, the feature race at Mahalaxmi racecourse on Wednesday. The in-form runner faces a competitive eight-horse field, with Chagall emerging as the main challenger over the seven-furlong trip.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Horse Racing | Credits: X

Mumbai: Fresh from an impressive victory in the Isn’t She Special Trophy here recently, Fortunate Son appears to be the standout and the one to beat in the Kailashpat Singhania Trophy, the feature event on a special day of the Mumbai racing season, to be staged at the Mahalaxmi racecourse on Wednesday.

The in-form runner comes into the race brimming with confidence and is expected to build on his recent success as he takes on a competitive field. In this eight-horse line-up, Chagall looks the principal threat and is likely to give the favourite plenty to think about over the seven-furlong trip, making the contest an intriguing one for racegoers and punters alike.

First race 1.30pm

1. The A Hoyt Plate: 1 (3), 2. (5), 3. Opus Dei (7)

2. The Ravishankar Gupta Salver Div-2: 1 (1), 2. (2), 3. (7)

3. The Nadia Mary Homi Wadia Trophy: 1. (3), 2. (5), 3. (10)

4. The Heritage of Grooming Trophy: 1 (8), 2. (3), 3. (5)

5. The Ravishankar Gupta Salver Division I: 1 (2), 2. (7), 3. (3)

6. The Kailashpat Singhania Trophy: 1. Fortunate Son (5), 2. Chagall (1),

7. The Edgar DeSylva Salver: 1 (9), 2. (10), 3. (8)

8. The Dr A H Sayed Plate: 1. (8), 2. (10), 3. (2)

