'Been Plaguing For Last Two Series': Roston Chase Reflects On West Indies' Batting Struggles After Innings Defeat In IND vs WI 1st Test

Roston Chase. | (Image Credits: X)

West Indies captain Roston Chase stated that their poor batting was the root cause of the humiliating defeat in the first Test.

"We had a poor batting display. We have not been able to bat for 80 overs. It has been plaguing for last two series. We are not getting 250-300 runs, " he added.

Sharing his thoughts about the decision to bat first after winning the toss, Chase stated it was not the wrong decision as such.

"I don't think it was a bad decision. It was a good wicket to bat on. We didn't start well and never put any partnerships in place. That hurt us."

Chase also revealed the West Indies team's learnings from playing spin in the Test.

"Defence needs to be bit more tighter. It was a wicket that we could bat on. We need to trust our defence and be more solid in it."

"The system in the Caribbean is a bit poor" - Roston Chase

When Chase was queried about his thoughts on the financial crunch affecting West Indies cricket, he was forthright.

"I don't want to touch too much on it. It's a struggle in the Caribbean for finances. The system in the Caribbean is a bit poor. The onus is on the players to find some way to get performances."

Finally, when asked about the chances of a revival in Windies cricket, Chase was understandably positive.

"I wouldn't be a true West Indian if I said no. We have to take some small steps and work towards that. There have been times where other teams have been down and we have been up. So it's possible, " he added.

The WI skipper also brushed aside observations about a lack of desire or motivation to play in the dressing room.

"The guys are eager to play and make an impression and make a living for themselves. So I absolutely don't see any lack of desire in the dressing room, " he added.