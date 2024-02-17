 'Be Strong Ash Anna': Netizens Send Wishes To R Ashwin After Reports Of His Mother Being Hospitalized
The BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed in his tweet that the veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had to fly to Chennai from Rajkot to attend to his mother.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Ashwin and his mother | Credits: Twitter

India veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin abruptly pulled out of the ongoing third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday, January 16.

Ashwin had to leave the squad effective immediately and travelled back to Chennai due to family medical emergency. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement regarding the same and ensured that assistance to Ashwin if required.

However, the board didn't reveal the nature of Ravichandran Ashwin's family emergency as they urged everyone to respect off-spinner's privacy as his family navigate through the challenging times.

Though BCCI refused to disclose Ashwin's family emergency as a matter of privacy, the board vice-president Rajeev Shukla revealed that the veteran spinner had to fly to Chennai to attend to his mother.

There have been several reports emerged that Ravichandran Ashwin's mother has been hospitalized after falling sick. The incident seemed to have taken place after Ashwin completed 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the ongoing Rajkot Test.

Reacting to reports of Ashwin's mother being hospitalized, Indian cricket fans became more concerned about his family and send wishes for speedy recovery of Ashwin's mother, Chitra.

Here's how fans reacted to Ashwin's mother hospitalization

