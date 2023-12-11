BCCI Not Keen On Holding Pink Ball D/N Tests In India; Secretary Jay Shah Explains Why

Jay Shah on India not holding Pink Ball Tests | Credits: Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed their reluctance to hold Pink Ball Tests in India for the time being.

India first hosted the Day and Night against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata in 2019. Since then, Team India has played only two Pink Ball Tests on home soil, with the last being against Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in March 2022.

As per the home schedule of both men and women’s team for calendar year 2024, there is not a single day and night Test scheduled, including a five-match series against the visiting England Test team in January 2024.

In India, all three Pink Ball Tests were ended within three days. The Day and Night Test against England in February 2021 was a lackluster as the match ended in just two days, with India winning by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jay Shah explains why India is not hosting Pink Ball Tests

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah explained the reason for putting on hold in hosting the Day and Night Tests in India. He stated that the amount of interest in the public to watch the match needs to be increased. He also added that the board is in talks with England to play Pink Ball Tests.

“We will have to increase the amount of interest in the public for the pink-ball Test. If you recall, the (pink-ball) Tests ended in two-three days. Everyone wants to watch a Test match lasting four-five days. Once they get more used to it, we will do more pink-ball Tests." Shah said after the conclusion of the WPL 2024 auction.

“Last time it was done in Australia, no one has done it since then. We were in talks with England, but we will do it gradually," he added.