'BCCI Ko Laga Unke Dum Pe Paanv Rakh Diya': Rashid Latif On PCB Arranging Champions Trophy Tour In PoK Cities; Video

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Rashid Latif believes the PCB played it smartly, claiming that they put a foot on BCCI's tail by taking the Champions Trophy tour to PoK. Latif also observed how there was no official statement from the BCCI despite them communicating about the trophy tour to the ICC.

The PCB had unveiled the draft schedule for the Champions Trophy a few months ago, but the BCCI has communicated that the Indian government didn't give them permission to participate in the tournament in the neighbouring nation. With PCB also not ready to accept a hybrid model, the multi-nation event's future remains uncertain.

Rashid Latif said "PCB put the foot on BCCI's tail by adding Muzaffarabad, Azad Kashmir in trophy tour venues. BCCI went crying to ICC to stop PCB from doing it, it was very smart move from PCB. BCCI were left screaming" 🇮🇳🇵🇰🔥



Tensions escalated between the two nations when the PCB chose three cities of the PoK for the Champions Trophy tour, resulting in BCCI objecting. As a result, the ICC decided to eliminate those from the trophy tour.

Speaking to Nauman Niaz in a video surfaced on social media, the retired cricketer stated:

"Pakistan ne badi smart move ki thi. BCCI se bhi jawaab hee nahin aaya. Jab yeh Muzzaffarabad ka naam aaya, toh BCCI ko laga unke dum pe paanv rakh diya. Fauran ICC ko bola email karo. Yeh accha kiya Pakistan ne, jisne bhi kiya na cheekhein nikal gayi unki. Waise jawaab nahin de rahe hain, kahin pe bhi statement nahin aaya hai pure saal mein. Jisne bhi khela clever mind se khela. Nerve pakdi hui hai unki. Jise bhi khela hai smartly khela hai. BCCI ke dum pe pehli baar paanv rakha aur cheekhein nikal gayi."

(Pakistan played it smartly. BCCI issued no statement whatsoever. When the topic of Muzzaffarad came, then BCCI thought they had placed their feet on their tail. They immediately asked ICC to write an email. Whoever did this, did with a clever mind.)

"ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC" - Najam Sethi

Meanwhile, former PCB chairman Najam Sethi slammed the ICC for not raising their voice against the BCCI due to the latter majority revenue for them. He said during an interview with a local channel, as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk:

"ICC is very weak and will never stand against BCCI because ICC depends on the revenue of BCCI. ICC is not ICC anymore. ICC is now BCCI because Jay Shah is set to become Chairman of ICC. Incase, Government of Pakistan contacts Narendra Modi then there is possibility that the latter would allow the Indian Cricket Team to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy."