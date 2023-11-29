BCCI Extended Rahul Dravid's Contract After Ashish Nehra Rejected Offer To Coach Indian T20I Team: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had approached former Ashish Nehra with the offer of him coaching the men's national team in T20 internationals but the former fast bowler rejected the proposal, according to media reports.

Nehra was reportedly the BCCI's first choice for the coaching role in the shortest format but his rejection prompted the board to offer a contract extension to Rahul Dravid, who took over from Ravi Shastri in 2021.

Nehra played a vital role as head coach of Gujarat Titans who went on to win the IPL title in their maiden season last year under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Head coach Dravid's tenure ended after the just-concluded ICC ODI World Cup in which India finished as the runner's-up behind Australia.

Team India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year before going on to reach the final of the ICC World Test Championship and ODI World Cup this year. India won just the Asia Cup 2023 title under Dravid.

India's future series and tours

Dravid's second stint as the head coach will start with India's tour of South Africa where the two teams will play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from December 10. The two teams will then face off in a two-Test series from December 26 to January 7.

India will then return home to host Afghanistan in 3 T20Is before facing England at home in five Tests from January 25 to March 11.