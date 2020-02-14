BCCI commentator Sushil Doshi courted on Hindi trip, now

Bengaluru: Renowned Hindi commentator Sushil Doshi courted controversy on Thursday during Karnataka and Baroda's Ranji Trophy game by saying that "every Indian should know Hindi as it is our mother tongue."

Doshi's remark did not go down well and angry fans took to social media, reminding the commentator that it was ironical of him to say Hindi is India's mother tongue in a match involving players who primarily speak Kannada and Gujarati.

The incident happened when one of the commentators said: "I liked the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi and is giving his valuable inputs in the same language. I also loved it that he called the dot ball a 'bindi' ball."

To this, Doshi replied: "Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this.

I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that ‘we are cricketers, still we should talk in Hindi?’ You are staying in India, you will obviously speak its mother tongue."