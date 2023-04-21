 Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for playoffs
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNarendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for playoffs

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for playoffs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL 2023 play-off schedule, with Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad set to host the grand final on May 28th

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 07:43 PM IST
article-image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final on Friday. The three playoff matches—Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2—will be held on May 23, May 24, and May 26, respectively.

The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Chennai. Qualifier 2 will be held in Ahmedabad. ​

In a release, the BCCI wrote: "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final. The playoffs and final will be played from 23rd May to 28th May 2023 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be held on 23rd May at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on 24th May."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Harry Brook departs early, Chennai Super Kings get...

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Harry Brook departs early, Chennai Super Kings get...

'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup...

'Ab bhi ball..': Sachin Tendulkar said this to Virat Kohli after getting out early in 2011 World Cup...

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for...

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for...

PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...

PCB officially sends hybrid model proposal to host Asia Cup matches involving India at neutral...

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be...

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube reveals message from Dhoni that fired him up this IPL season: 'Just be...