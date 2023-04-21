Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to host IPL 2023 final as BCCI announces schedule and venues for playoffs

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule and venues for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final on Friday. The three playoff matches—Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2—will be held on May 23, May 24, and May 26, respectively.

The final will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be held in Chennai. Qualifier 2 will be held in Ahmedabad. ​

