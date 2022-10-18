BCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI AGM approves Women's IPL, set to be held in 2023

Ronald ChettiarUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Shashank Parade
The Women's IPL is set to be held in 2023 after BCCI gave it a green signal during the AGM held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Five teams will be part of the league initially.

The Indian board is yet to take a decision on how the teams will be sold The BCCI could sell the teams city-wise based on zones or to big cities with a solid fan base.

"How the teams will be sold and how the tournament will be conducted will be decided by the GC shortly," said a source. PTI

