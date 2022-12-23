e-Paper Get App
BBL: Sydney Thunder terminates Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract due to behaviour issues; read Cricket Australia's statement

The club had referred a matter that occurred last Thursday to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit for investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
The Sydney Thunder terminated the contract of Fazalhaq Farooqi, an Afghanistan cricketer, on Friday due to a complaint about his behaviour.

The club had referred a matter that occurred last Thursday to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit for investigation. Following that investigation and a subsequent hearing and ruling by a CA Conduct Commissioner, the Thunder decided to terminate the player's contract.

'The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated, our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident." Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon said in a statement.

The news was put out in a press release by Cricket Australia, which supports this move. The details of this matter are confidential, and no further comment will be made.

This is a breaking story, and more details are awaited.

