BBL 2022: Sydney Thunder bowled out for 15 runs with a top score of 4 by No. 10 batsman; watch fall of wickets & scorecard

In an absolute shocker of an innings, Sydney Thunder were bowled out for 15 runs chasing a low target of 140 in the Big Bash League on Friday.

Sydney registered five ducks in their embarrassing chase. Specialist quick Brendan Doggett top-scored for the Thunder with only four runs, scored from the sole boundary of an innings that lasted less than 40 minutes.

Both openers England's Alex Hales and Mathew Giles of Australia were sent packing without scoring.

The Thunder Men were bowled out in 5.5 overs to register the lowest ever total in senior T20 cricket.

Henry Thorton and Wes Agar bowled sensational spells as they picked up five wickets and four wickets each.

Adelaide's two marquee bowlers Peter Siddle and Rashid Khan did not even need to bowl such was the rapid nature of the Thunder's collapse.

Thunder's capitulation was worse than the 21 Turkey had been rolled for by Czech Republic in 2019 as they folded in staggering fashion having been set 140 to win by Strikers, losing the game by 124 runs.

Man of the match Henry Thornton praised his sides bowling.

''Have no clue what's going on, it's amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing, but we hung in there long enough. Haven't seen anything similar to this ever, unbelievable stuff to be honest."

We just thought that if we could bowl on top of the stumps, we were clear on what we have to execute. I think we got a lot of nick-offs and Short took one of the best catches at first slip. Really happy for Wes Agar, he bowled really well. Was super disciplined, great performance by him. Pretty unique (bowling with three slips), I just couldn't believe it" he added

List of lowest men's totals in T20 history:

15 - Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers (2022)

21 - Turkey v Czech Republic, 2019

26 - Lesotho v Uganda, 2021

28 - Turkey v Luxembourg, 2019

30 - Thailand v Malaysia, 2022