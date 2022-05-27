Basketball: Mumbai Warriors down Thane Cheetahs 58-49

A Mumbai Warriors player dribbles the ball as she rushes towards the Thane Cheetahs basket during their Junior Girls’ Group-A match |

Mumbai: Mumbai Warriors did well to get the better of Thane Cheetahs 58-49 in a closely fought junior girl’s Group-A match of the Basketball Network Academy (BNA) organised Junior Basketball League 2022 for the ageas FEDERAL Trophy, and played under lights at the Indian Gymkhana courts, on Thursday evening.

The tournament is conducted under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Basketball Association & in association with Indian Gymkhana.

Warriors dominated the second period scoring 21 points against 10 by Cheetahs, to take a healthy 33-21 half-time lead, which they maintained till the end. The Warriors charge to victory was powered by the stellar performance of Gajalakshmi Shaktivel who scored 26 points, while teammates Jiya Singh and Manushree Thuse both chipped in with 12 points each to seal the win.

Thane Cheetahs tried their best but were not quite consistent and went down fighting. The main scorers were Siddhi Dalvi 20 points, Cassandra Lobo and Harshi Jain who scored 10 points apiece.

Earlier, Nashik Lions proved too good for Pune Panthers and stormed to a 73-57 win, after racing to a 36-25 half-time lead, in a junior boys Group-A match.

The hero of the Lions' win was Shivrrayj Patel who scored consistently to finish with 36 points while Bharat Vanjare added 14 points. Pune Panthers scored through Zanan Ahmed and Ayush Sahasrabudhe both with 15 points each and Devang Pawar 13 points.

In the third match of the day, Palghar Tigers produced a late charge but fell short going down fighting to Thane Cheetahs by a slender 78-79 margin.

Thane Cheetahs who had opened up a 40-31 half-time lead were boosted by some sharp shooting from Sujal Tambe 21 points, Krish Bajaj 19 points, Saddam Shaikh 17 points, and Venkat Rajesh 11 points snatch a thrilling win. Palghar Tigers scored baskets through the efforts of Milan Kumar 26 points, Jaiveer Bindra 17 points, and Pawankumar Patel 12 and Yaagna S, both contributing 12 each.

Results - Junior Girls – Group-A: Mumbai Warriors Gajalakshmi Shaktivel 26 points, Jiya Singh 12, Manushree Thuse 12) beat Thane Cheetahs (Siddhi Dalvi 20, Cassandra Lobo 10, Harshi Jain 10) – 58-49 (half-time: 33-21).

Junior Boys – Group-A: Nashik Lions (Shivrrayj Patel 36, Bharat Vanjare 14) beat Pune Panthers (Zanan Ahmed 15, Ayush Sahasrabudhe 15, Devang Pawar 13) – 73-57 (half-time: 36-25).

Group-B: Thane Cheetahs (Sujal Tambe 21, Krish Bajaj 19, Saddam Shaikh 17, Venkat Rajesh 11) beat Palghar Tigers (Milan Kumar 26, Jaiveer Bindra 17, Pawankumar Patel 12, Yaagna S. 12) – 79-78 (half-time: 40-31).