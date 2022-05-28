Basketball: Jayesh Mevada impresses in Nagpur Blaster’s victory

Action during the match between Nagpur Blaster and Ratnagiri Vipers in junior boys Group-A league |

Mumbai: Shooting with a high degree of accuracy and consistently Jayesh Mevada scored 23 points, which included seven three-pointers, in leading Nagpur Blasters to a come-from-behind win over Ratnagiri Vipers by a 60-50 points margin.

Blasters were trailing 24-31 at the break in a junior boys’ Group-A match of the Basketball Network Academy (BNA) organised Junior Basketball League 2022 for the ageasFEDERAL Trophy, at the Dr Muthukumar Basketball Court, Indian Gymkhana, on Friday evening.

The tournament is conducted under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Basketball Association & in association with Indian Gymkhana.

Mevada’s teammate Gautam Bhamre played a good supporting role with 22 points, while Ratnagiri Vipers fought well and managed to shoot baskets through Vivek Yadav and Vishal Mustari, both scoring 16 points each.

In junior girls’ Group-A encounters Mumbai Warriors and Palghar Tigers scored comfortable victories. Mumbai produced another impressive performance and defeated Nashik Lions 74-52 after leading 31-25 at the halfway stage, while Palghar outplayed Thane Cheetahs winning by a big 53-30 point difference. Palghar enjoyed a 29-16 lead at the end of the first two periods.

The Mumbai girls dominated play throughout with Jiya Singh leading the scoring with 24 points and Vaidehee Arote and Shiravani Khalake contributing 16 and 10 points respectively to secure the win. For Nashik Lions the main scorers were Arpita Mayekar 17 points, Swarangi Borhade 12 points, and Karyaa Pagare 11 points.

Rutuja Nalawade with 22 points once again played a stellar role in Palghar Tigers’ win while teammate Samaira Bhalla added 10 points to the winning total. The Thane Cheetahs girls were not consistent with their shooting and only Harshi Jain managed to score 8 points.

Results: Junior boys – Group-A: Nagpur Blasters (Jayesh Mevada 23, Gautam Shah 22) beat Ratnagiri Vipers (Vivek Yadav 16, Vishal Mustari 16) -- 60-50 (half-time: 24-31).

Junior girls’ Group-A: Palghar Tigers (Rutuja Nalawade 22, Samaira Bhalla 10) beat Thane Cheetahs (Harshi Jain 8) -- 53-30 (half-time: 29-16). Mumbai Warriors (Jiya Singh 24, Vaidehee Arote 16, Shiravani Khalake 10) beat Nashik Lions (Arpita Mayekar 17, Swarangi Borhade 12, Karyaa Pagare 11) -- 74-52 (half-time: 31-25).