Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao: Messi shown club career's first red card as Barca loses Supercopa de Espana final

On Sunday, Lionel Messi was handed the first-ever red card of his Barcelona career during their match against Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup final which the Cules lost 2-3.

The incident happened in extra time of Sunday's game when Messi was handed the red card for violent conduct against Athletic forward Asier Villalibre, reports goal.com.

It was the first red card the Argentine has ever received as a Barcelona player, coming in his 753rd appearance for the club.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman defended Messi, saying that it was a "normal" reaction from the Argentine as the opponents fouled him many times.

"I can understand what Messi did. I don't know how many times they fouled him, and it's normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly," Goal.com quoted Koeman as saying.