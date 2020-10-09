'There are details that can be corrected': Ronald Koeman analyses Barcelona's performance

Analyzing Barcelona's performance in the current season, manager Ronald Koeman said overall it has been "very good" but there are "details that can be corrected".

Barcelona, in the 2020-2021 season of La Liga, have played three matches so far, registering two wins and a draw.

In the first match, the team thrashed Villarreal by 4-0 which was followed by a 3-0 win against Celta Vigo. However, in the third match, Barcelona witnessed a 1-1 draw against Sevilla.

"Overall, the team have looked very good, above all against Villarreal and Celta Vigo. However, if we look at the game against Sevilla, we can improve our pressing. There are details that can be corrected," the club's official website quoted Koeman as saying.

The manager further stated that they give "utmost" attention to training because "how you train is how you play".

"We ask for the utmost concentration and intensity in training, so that it is automatically reflected in games. That's why training has a greater intensity: Because how you train is how you play," he said.

"Defence always starts with the forwards. If they press well, then our defenders don't have as many problems. Defending is a team thing, and that could be one of the reasons that our defence has got better," Koeman added.