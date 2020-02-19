Barcelona Spain Masters: Saina, Srikanth move ahead

India's Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal advanced to the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the US $ 170,000 Barcelona Spain Masters with a 21-16 21-14 win over Germany's Yvonne Li here on Wednesday.

In men's singles, Ajay Jayaram beat Christo Popov of France 21-14 21-12 in a 30 minute first round match, third seeded Srikanth defeated compatriot Subhankar Dey 23-21 21-18 in a hard-fought 41-minute contest.