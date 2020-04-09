'Barcelona career is over': Netizens speculate Ivan Rakitic's departure after his World Cup dig at Messi

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stages, Argentina faced Croatia and suffered a 3-0 defeat which put doubts on skipper Lionel Messi's international trophy dreams.

Recently, Croatia international Ivan Rakitic, who was a star performer, uploaded a series of pictures from the match. And one of those pictures included Rakitic's dribble which put Messi on the ground.

According to the fans, the Argentine, who holds a massive place in Barcelona has just been disrespected with Rakitic's post and this could mean that the his days at the club are numbered.

After numerous rumours and speculations about Rakitic's departure, the post could possibly mean that the Croatian is set to leave the club.

"Rakitic's career in Barcelona is officially over," a user wrote.