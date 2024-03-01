Bahrain Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Qualifying And F1 Season-Opening Race Online?

Max Verstappen is the defending champion. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Formula 1 season is all set to kickstart its season in Bahrain for the 4th successive year as the excitement remains at its highest. The main race will get underway on Saturday at the Bahrain International Circuit. It will also be the first time in Formula 1 that all 20 drivers from the previous year's grid will be clubbed with their same teams for the forthcoming season.

Max Verstappen will be the defending champion, having emerged victorious comfortably in the 57-lap race. He finished 11.9 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez, who came 2nd in the race. One of the biggest developments before the Formula 1 season came relating to Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion announced that he will end his association with Mercedes following the season and switch to Ferrari for the 2025 edition.

Verstappen is tipped to start as a favourite again, with Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, George Russell, and Hamilton also genuine contenders. Should Verstappen emerge triumphant, it will be the 26-year-old's 2nd consecutive Baharain Grand Prix title.

When and where to watch the Qualifying and opening race of F1 online?

The live streaming of the event will take place on Fan Code in India and will also telecast the upcoming season. With 24 races, fans can catch all the action from the contest in the platform from their smartphones, TV, or laptop.

The qualifying race begins on March 1st 9:30 local time.

The main race will be on March, 2nd, Saturday, beginning at 8:30 pm local time and 11:00 IST.