RCB vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 62: Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl First In Bengaluru; Axar Patel Leading Visitors, Rishabh Pant Suspended

Toss Update:

Delhi Capitals' interim captain Axar Patel wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: David Warner, Sumit Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Vicky Ostwal, Pravin Dubey

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Himanshu Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel(w), Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitch Report:

Initially, there was live grass in the middle but it's been shaved off now, leaving the surface very dry and hard, devoid of any grass. This venue has been unpredictable; we might see a score in the high 190s, making it favorable for batting. There's unlikely to be any dew tonight," commented Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden during their pitch report.

RCB vs DC Preview:

This match is a virtual knockout game for both teams as a defeat for either side will mean elimination from the Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs race.

DC are placed fifth in the points table with 12 points in 12 matches with a net run-rate of -0.316, while RCB are on a four-match winning streak. They are among the eight teams in consideration for the playoffs, for which DC need to win their two remaining league games.