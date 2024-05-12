Viral Video: Jasprit Bumrah's Wicket Celebration Inspired By Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Goli? Fans Think So

Jasprit Bumrah bowled out of the greatest deliveries in Indian Premier League history when he castled Sunil Narine with an inswinging yorker in the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

The ball of IPL 2024

Bumrah generated banana swing as he stunned Narine with the first ball of his over which he delivered it from wide of the crease and brought it back in sharply at pace.

The ball seemed to be leaving Narine at first glance but it came back in late and hit the off-stump on the full. The batter could do nothing but watch the ball crash into the stump and light up the zinger bails.

It was the first time the in-form Narine was dismissed for a golden duck. Bumrah was over the moon with the ball and its execution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He celebrated the wicket like Shoaib Akhtar by opening up his arms like the wings of an aircraft and swayed from side to side.

But fans thought that his celebration was probably inspired by a character named Goli from the popular Indian TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

In a clip shared on social media, the characters of the show can be seen playing cricket in their society. The bowler castles the batter and celebrates like Bumrah by opening his arms and running ahead.

"Jaspreet bumrah has copied the wicket from TMKOC as well as action!!" A fan tweeted.