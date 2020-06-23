Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries: Paytm first games fantasy prediction

Ten Caribbean teams are taking part in the St. Lucia T10 Blast that is starting from June 23 and will continue until July 8.

Here some details of BNL vs CMH: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The third game of the tournament pits Babonneau Leatherbacks against Central Castries on Wednesday, June 24 at The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Probable XI: Babonneau Leatherbacks

Q.Henry, C.Thomas, K.Anthony, T.Pierre, A.Joseph, Z.Antoine, S.Abraham, E.Devon, J. Charles, N.Wilfred, A.Linus

Top Key Picks Babonneau Leatherbacks -

A.Joseph, Z.Antoine, S.Abraham, C.Thomas

Probable XI: Central Castries

S.Naitram, K.Lesporis, A.Auguste, K.Arnold, T.Sookwa, J.James, J.Mauricette, R.Joseph, A.Prospere, D.John, J.Elibox

Top Key Picks Central Castries -

J.Mauricette, T.Sookwa, K.Lesporis, A.Auguste

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – Q.Henry

Batsman – C.Thomas, K.Lesporis, A.Auguste

All Rounder – A.Joseph, Z.Antoine, S.Abraham, T.Sookwa

Bowler – E.Devon, J.Mauricette, R.Joseph

Best Captain Picks - A.Joseph, T.Sookwa, K.Lesporis

Best Vice Captain Picks - Z.Antoine, S.Abraham, J.Mauricette

With the rise of fantasy games the true winner is always the fan. Our goal is to create a hub for Fantasy Sports fans, which would help users in covering vast variety of factors and formats required for the matches. This would act as a one – stop – service for fantasy cricket audience to understand data, statistics and information for their needs. The data and statistics covered above is for understanding purposes, and is the hypothesis of how we believe the game would evolve. This may not be always correct and we recommend user discretion. Certain states in India do not allow online gaming and in the interest of our fans we suggest to have their respective local jurisdictional laws checked before playing fantasy games.