Babar Azam takes his BMW S1000 RR bike for spin, fans asks Pakistan captain to exercise caution ahead of ODI World Cup

Pakistan cricket capatin Babar Azam, took to Twitter to share a video of himself riding a sports bike on the roads of Pakistan. Known as one of the modern greats in international cricket, Babar's passion for motorcycles was evident as he expressed his joy of riding a stylish bike to his fans. Babar was seen riding a BMW S1000 RR series. With no imminent tournaments for Pakistan in the next month, Babar is making the most of his time at home by indulging in his love for biking.

Fans call for caution

While Babar undoubtedly relished his bike ride, some of his concerned fans expressed their worries about the speed at which he was riding. In response to his video, several fans posted comments urging him to avoid riding bikes until the World Cup, while others cautioned him against exceeding the speed limit due to the potential risks involved. Here are a few examples of such tweets

No more bikes till the World Cup, please. No risks, skipper 🙏🏼♥️ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) May 24, 2023

Gearing up for the 2023 World Cup

Babar was recruited by the Colombo Strikers, a franchise of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), to participate in this year's tournament. He was among the players directly signed for the event, prior to the auction scheduled for June 11. The fourth edition of the LPL is set to take place from July 31 to August 22, featuring a five-team competition held at three venues, likely to be Hambantota, Colombo, and Kandy.

Babar, who is currently in excellent form and recognised as one of Pakistan's most accomplished captains, will lead the national team until the 2023 World Cup, which will be held in India in October.

In addition to leading the team in the World Cup, Babar will also serve as captain for all upcoming series and events leading up to the prestigious tournament. These include the two-Test match series against Sri Lanka, a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and the Asia Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan in September.