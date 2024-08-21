 Australian School Adds Cricket As Primary Subject In Their Curriculum: Report
Despite the success of cricket in Australia, one of the country's schools has decided to integrate the sport as a primary subject into their curriculum.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
An Australian school has reported Cricket as part of the primary subject for students in their curriculum. Cricket is one of the sports in Australia that has a rich legacy over the last several decades.

Australia take pride in being part of playing the first-ever Test match against England in 1877 and the two sides will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of this historic event in 2027. Australia boast six World Cup triumphs, a T20 World Cup title and the World Test Championship title.

Despite the success of cricket in Australia, one of the country's schools has decided to integrate the sport as a primary subject into their curriculum. As per the report by ABC Sports, Victoria's Lara Secondary College became the first to introduce cricket as a formal subject rather than mere extracurricular activity.

The introduction of cricket as a formal subject by Lara Secondary College is part of the association between Cricket Victoria and Academy Movement to bring the sport into classroom rather than leaving it solely as extracurricular activity.

The aim of the Academy Movement is to teach students about cricket in schools across victoria. The participating schools in Victoria will offer cricket-focused electives for 9th and 10th Grade students and certification in Sports and Recreation for 11th and 12th students. The schools in victoria will also offer specialized cricket training till 7th grade.

The students will complete units in major areas, including umpiring, coaching, sports psychology, sports strapping/taping and first aid while working towards the certification in Sports and Recreation.

The Academy Movement will work with schools and within the schools structure across Victoria in order to develop cricket as a primary subject in the curriculum through elite academies.

