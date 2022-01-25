e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal enters semifinal after marathon 5-set win over Dennis Shapovalov

FPJ Web Desk
Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Rafael Nadal | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal reached the semifinal of the Australian after a marathon 5-set win over Canadian Dennis Shapovalov on Tuesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

While Nadal looked like closing out the game in three sets, Shapovalov upped his game to take the match to five sets.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Advertisement