Australian Open: Rafael Nadal enters semifinal after marathon 5-set win over Dennis Shapovalov

Rafael Nadal reached the semifinal of the Australian after a marathon 5-set win over Canadian Dennis Shapovalov on Tuesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3.

While Nadal looked like closing out the game in three sets, Shapovalov upped his game to take the match to five sets.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:08 PM IST