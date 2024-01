Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden made history on Saturday as they clinched the Australian Open 2024 title after defeating the Italian pair Simone Bolelli & Vavassor in the mend's doubles final.

Bopanna and Ebden won 7-6, 7-5 in the summit clash, with the Indian veteran becoming the oldest Grand Slam winner in men's doubles history. This is also Bopanna and Ebden's maiden Grand Slam title as a pair.

More details to follow...