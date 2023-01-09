Australian Open 2023: Covid positive players allowed to participate at this year's event

Players at 2023 Australian Open will not be required to take Covid-19 tests, the tournament officials have confirmed. But recommended those who felt unwell, stay at home. Australian Open 2023 will get underway on January 16 at Melbourne Park and there is plenty of excitement around the season's first Grand Slam tournament.

"We've made it clear to our players, as well as our over 12,000 staff. We ask if anyone is feeling unwell, stay home," Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at a media briefing

Tiley further pointed out Australian batter Matt Renshaw, who played in the final Test against South Africa after a positive test. "It's a normalised environment for us and, not dissimilar to cricket, there will potentially be players that will compete with Covid," he said.



"We have gone a step further by making a recommendation around staying away when you're ill, and that our medical staff - Dr Karen Holzer is the best in the business - she will continue to monitor that, with the players individually as well," he added.

The health policy this year is in sharp contrast to one in place at last years tournament where strict protocols and a bio secure bubble prevented non vaccinated players from entering the tournament.

21 time grandslam champions Novak Djokovic was the victim of the stringent protocls in place after he was unceremoniously deported following a legal battle with Australian authorities.