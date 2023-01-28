e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAustralian Open 2023: Aussies Rinky Hijikata, Jason Kubler win men's doubles title

Australian Open 2023: Aussies Rinky Hijikata, Jason Kubler win men's doubles title

The Australians entered the tournament playing for the first time as a team.

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Melbourne: The Australian pair of Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler defeated Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski 6-4, 7-6 (4) to win the men's doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday. It was the first Grand Slam title for both Hijikata and Kubler — the third Australian team to win a men's doubles title in the last five Grand Slams. The Australians entered the tournament playing for the first time as a team.

"Rinky and I definitely didn't think this was happening two weeks ago," Kubler said. "A bit of a pleasant surprise I should say." Kubler, who has battled knee injuries, said Hijikata approached him about playing together. He (Rinky) was actually the reason we teamed up for this tournament," Kubler explained. "I wasn't sure I was going to play, then Rinky asked me and I decided to play. Two weeks later, now we've got this trophy." Nys and Zielinski were also after their first Grand Slam title.

"Play Australians in Australia is never easy," Zielinksi said in an on-court interview, drawing loud applause from fans at Rod Laver Arena where the match ended just after midnight local time. Australia has a long history of strong doubles team. This pair was the 16th all-Australian team to win a Grand Slam men's doubles title in the Open era.

Read Also
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's coach breaks down after Belarusian win Australian Open 2023 title
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs ENG U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs ENG U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 final: When and where to watch; Live on TV...

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Australian Open 2023 final: When and where to watch; Live on TV...

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

IND vs NZ 2nd T20: Squads, When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka grooves with the Australian Open 2023 winner's trophy

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka grooves with the Australian Open 2023 winner's trophy

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's coach breaks down after Belarusian win Australian Open 2023 title

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka's coach breaks down after Belarusian win Australian Open 2023 title