 AUS vs PAK: Pakistan Team Director Mohd Hafeez Misses Flight To Sydney After Reaching Airport Late With Wife, Claim Reports
Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez did not travel with the national team to Sydney as he missed his flight from Melbourne after reaching the airport late with his wife, according to reports.

Several users on X are claiming that Hafeez missed his flight after stopping to have coffee with his spouse on the way to the airport.

Pakistan are trailing 0-2 in the 3-match series against Australia. Both teams will lock horns in the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

More details to follow...

