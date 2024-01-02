AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: 'Might Need The Best Of Detectives': Shan Masood Responds To David Warner's Missing Baggy Green Cap

Shan Masood. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has called for the best detectives to be put to work to recover David Warner's missing Baggy Green ahead of the latter's farewell Test. The 34-year-old admits that the veteran deserves to have a memorable farewell match, given his contributions since the last decade.

On Tuesday afternoon, Warner took to his official social media handle pleading for the recovery of his precious Baggy Green Cap. The veteran stated that the cap is highly sentimental to him and promises not to take any action and will even give it to the one returning the same.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the 3rd Test in Sydney, Masood reckons the Australian government must trigger a country-wide search for the cap and hopes the cap gets recovered soon.

"There should be a country-wide search right now from the Australian Government. We might need the best of detectives to get that back. He’s been a great ambassador, and he deserves every bit of respect, every bit of celebration for his unbelievable career. I hope they find it. It’s the most precious thing for any cricketer, and I hope David Warner gets it back."

Pakistan name debutant for 3rd and final Test:

Meanwhile, the tourists have carried out two changes as they hope to win their 1st Test Down Under since 1995. Due to Imam-ul-Haq's inability to take the game on, Saim Ayub will open with Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan have reportedly rested Shaheen Shah Afridi and have brought in Sajid Khan due to the SCG track known to assist spin.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamer Jamal.