AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Usman Khawaja Not To Wear Shoes With Slogans Supporting Palestine, Confirms Pat Cummins

Australian captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that opener Usman Khawaja will not wear shoes supporting Palestine during the 1st Test against Pakistan in Perth, starting on December 14th. The 30-year-old confirmed the development during the pre-game press conference on Wednesday as controversy threatened to mare the 1st Test of the Australian summer.
The 36-year-old risked being stopped from taking the field should he wore the shoes identical to the one during the training session on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the left-handed opener was spotted wearing shoes with slogans, 'Freedom is a human right' and 'All lives are equal'. However, a match referee has the right to prohibit any player from taking the field if they sport a logo or wording on their kit which is non-compliant.
"I don't think that's very divisive" - Pat Cummins
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Cummins said the entire team is behind Khawaja, but the 36-year-old didn't wanted to make too big a fuss by sporting the shoes. Cummins said, as quoted by nine.com.au:
"(They) drew the attention to the ICC rules which I don't know if Uzzy was across beforehand ... Uzzy doesn't want to create too big of a fuss. His shoes had 'all lives are equal', I don't think that's very divisive, I don't think anyone can have too many complaints to that. I chatted to Uzzy briefly about it today. I don't think his intention is to make too big of a fuss but we support him."
Australia confirm XI for the 1st Test:
Meanwhile, the hosts have confirmed the playing XI for the 1st Test against Pakistan, with Travis Head returning as vice-captain. Nathan Lyon is the only change from the very recent Test played by Australia, coming in for Todd Murphy.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.