AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Mitchell Marsh Makes Young Fan's Day By Giving Him His Player Of The Match Medal; Watch

Mitchell Marsh won the player of the match award. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came up with a heartwarming gesture following the hosts' massive victory over Pakistan in the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Marsh, who won the Player of the Match award for his invaluable contributions across facets, gave his coveted medal to a young fan in the stands.

In the clip uploaded by Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle, the home crowd was cheering passionately for Marsh after his stellar contributions. As a result, the 32-year-old showed gratitude by gifting it to a young boy, leaving him in awe.

Mitch Marsh - what a guy! A special end to the West Test for this young fan.



via https://t.co/iA8L5eeOt5 pic.twitter.com/FuVjzmc4d9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2023

Mitchell Marsh's all-round performances eclipses David Warner's first-innings hundred:

Even as David Warner began his final Test series with a swashbuckling hundred, Marsh's contributions seemed to be a notch higher. The West Australian struck a breezy 90, followed by taking the decisive wicket of Babar Azam in Pakistan's first innings to spark a batting collapse.

In the 2nd innings, Marsh made another brisk 63 and added 126 with Usman Khawaja to set up a 450-run target for the tourists. In reply, Shan Masood's men collapsed yet again, folding for 89 as Australia went 1-0 up in the series. The highlight of the 2nd innings on day 4 was Nathan Lyon completing the 500-wicket mark by dismissing Faheem Ashraf. He joined Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the Australians to reach the landmark and became the 8th overall.

The 2nd Test will take place on December 26th, Boxing Day, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).