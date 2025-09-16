Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League: Check Preview, Live Streaming Details & Predicted Playing XI

Image: Athletic CLub/Arsenal/X

Athletic Club welcome Arsenal in their matchweek 1 league phase fixture of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The Basque club are coming off their first La Liga loss to Alaves after an unbeaten start to its new campaign. Bilbao will be without their star striker, Nico Williams.

The 23-year-old is a huge miss, having scored a goal and two assists in the side's unbeaten start. However, the club have just signed former star Aymeric Laporte back after a run with Al-Nassr.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After making some huge sigyning during the summer, Arsenal are looking to land UEFA Champions League this season. The Gunners' 1-0 loss to Liverpool was the only goal they have given up. They have scored ten goals while blanking Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Manchester United. This will be these clubs' second-ever match. During the pre-season, Arsenal easily secured a win against Athletic Club and will be looking for a similar result despite being away from home.

Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League Predicted Lineups

Athletic Club predicted lineup

Simon (GK); Areso, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta; Berenguer, Sancet, Williams, Guruzeta

Arsenal predicted lineup

Raya (GK); Timber, Mosquera, Magalhaes, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Zubimendi, Rice, Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League live streaming details

Which stadium will host the Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match

The Athletic Club welcome Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be played at Estadio de San Mames

What time is the Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match

The Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will begin at 10:15 pm on Tuesday, April 16

Which channel will broadcast the Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match?

The Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be shown on Sony Sports Network

Which OTT platform will live stream Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match?

The Athletic Club vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on Sony Liv