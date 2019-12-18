Aston Villa beats youngest Liverpool team to reach League Cup semi-finals

Aston Villa eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after beating the youngest side in Liverpool's history 5-0 on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Villa took the lead in the 14th minute when Conor Hourihane's free kick went through a crowded area and into the net with Kodjia initially claiming a touch. Morgan Boyes, one of five Liverpool debutants to start, deflected Ahmed Elmohamady's free kick over his own keeper Caoimhin Kelleher three minutes later before 30-year-old Kodjia ran through on his own to slot home the third goal in the 37th.

Later, Villa's Ivory Coast striker Kodjia made it 4-0 from close range just before halftime. Aston Villa added a fifth goal in stoppage time with record signing Wesley finishing clinically, having been sent clear by Trezeguet after coming off the bench, reported Reuters.

Liverpool's Neil Critchley, told Reuters, "We were fantastic from the start, we had a couple of chances from the first whistle. We were really unfortunate to concede and find ourselves 2-0 down. It was an incredible night and no one wanted it to end. The support we had was unbelievable."

On the other hand, Villa boss Dean Smith told ESPN, "We had to be very professional. It was a bit of a weird game, probably the weirdest one I've been involved in for a quarterfinal of a major competition. They had technically gifted players, were tactically switched on and they made it very difficult for us at times."