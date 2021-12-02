Asian Squash C'ships: Indian men, women book semifinal spot

The Indian men and women booked semifinal berths at the 20th Asian squash Team Championship with wins in their final league matches in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

While the top-seeded Indian men’s team routed Indonesia 3-0 to finish with an unbeaten record after five matches in Pool A, the women (seeded third) put it across Iran 3-0 to end up second behind Malaysia in Pool B.

With top player Saurav Ghosal resting, the trio of Ramit Tandon, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Velavan Senthilkumar proved too good for the Indonesian opponents, posting straight game victories for an emphatic performance.

The women, who lost to Malaysia, scored wins over the Philippines and Iran to secure a spot in the last four.

Needing a win to advance, Joshna Chinappa set the tone with a straightforward defeat of Ghazal Sharafpour while Sunayna Kuruvilla and Urwashi Joshi also had easy to ensure an Indian victory.

Both the men's and women's teams will meet Hong Kong in the respective semifinals on Friday.

Results Men's team event: India beat Indonesia 3-0 (Ramit Tandon beat Satria Bagus Laksana 11-4, 11-4, 11-3 (17m); Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Agung Wilant 11-6, 11-4, 11-4 (18m); Velavan Senthilkumar beat Ade Furkon 11-4, 11-2, 11-5 (17m). Women: India beat Iran 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa beat Ghazal Sharafpour 11-7, 11-2, 11-3 (12m); Sunyana Kuruvilla beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-3, 11-8, 11-6 (14m); Urwashi Joshi beat Ailee Nayeri 11-1 11-5 11-5 (13m).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:36 PM IST