Asian Games 2023: Team India Storm Into Semi-Finals After Yashasvi Jasiwal's Blazing Ton Against Nepal

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of Team India at Asian Games. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India overcame a spirited Nepal side to open their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a convincing win, progressing to the semi-finals of the event. Yashasvi Jasiwal's 100 off 48 deliveries set up a 203-run chase, but Nepal couldn't keep up with the run-rate and fell short by 23 runs.

After Ruturaj Gaikwad elected to bat first, the captain along with Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a blazing start. The two youngsters put on a 103-run partnership in 9.5 overs before Gaikwad fell for 23-ball 25, consisting of four boundaries. While Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma perished for single-figure scores, Jaiswal powered on to a 22-ball half-century, followed by a 48-ball ton.

The likes of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh put the finishing touches to the innings as India scored 62 runs in the final five overs, with the latter finishing with 37 off 15 deliveries with 4 sixes.

